God of War Ragnarök director points to the next franchise he’d love to work on

Following God of War Ragnarök‘s successful launch on Nov. 7, its director has talked about the game franchises he would like to work on next.

Eric Williams, game director at Sony Santa Monica, spoke during a Kinda Funny Games Spoilercast released on Monday. In the video, he mentioned the game franchise he would like to work on after Ragnarök, which happens to be Castlevania.

“You guys can make it happen because you have the audience of the world here,” Williams said. “I don’t know what I’m doing next, but if somebody gives me that Castlevania license, we would love to make that.”

The last game under the Castlevania franchise was released in 2014, namely Castlevania: Lords of Shado 2. It was available for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, and sold well according to its director, Enric Alvarez.

Since then, there were no news about a possible new entry to the franchise. But a report from VGC from October 2021 said a Castlevania reboot was in development in Japan. Though, there is still no follow-up for this after more than a year.

As for God of War Ragnarök, the game smashed the sales charts when it was released on Nov. 9. Forbes reported the game’s day-one sales in the U.K. beat the sales of its predecessor, God of War (2018), during its first week of release. Entertainment Media data analyst Millie Amand on Twitter reported that her sources claimed the game sold over 3.5 million units during its first week.