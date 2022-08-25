Goat Simulator 3 developers listened to player feedback when crafting new features for the game

When working on a game, developers usually have to pick between listening to the fans’ input or moving forward without it. Coffee Stain North has always had one ear open to the community since the first Goat Simulator was released in 2014. And now, it appears that hasn’t changed with the upcoming Goat Simulator 3 featuring highly-requested fan features.

In an interview with Dot Esports, creative director of Coffee Stain North Santiago Ferrero discussed how the team was focused on implementing new things based on user feedback. “We’ve also gotten feedback that maybe having some type of red thread, or the players need maybe some guidance, and we’ve created a lot of systems to help players create their fun, or get tips of what to do,” Ferrero said.

It seems that Coffee Stain is looking to provide multiple ways for players to enjoy the game, whether it be taking on the world head first or following the in-game systems that help the player see all of the world there is to offer.

Ferrero confirmed this when he said: “If you’re good at just having fun on your own, go ahead. If you need little hints like quests or challenges or the storyline, then you have that as well.” This will make it so that players can play how they want with the option for more help if they ever need it.

Goat Simulator 3 is set to release on Nov. 17, and it’s looking to be a madcap adventure following in the footsteps of the famous first game. With only a few months to go, it won’t be long until the goats are loose again.