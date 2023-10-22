Ghostrunner 2 DLC roadmap and season pass content revealed

Ghostrunner 2 is less than a week away from launch, and publisher 505 Games has released a trailer revealing the details of its season pass and content roadmap, sending fans’ hype into overdrive.

The new trailer revealed Ghostrunner 2’s first DLC, Ice Pack, which features three sword skins, three hand skins, and a motorcycle skin with a frosty theme. Players won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the new content with Ice Pack launching on Dec. 7.

The trailer also showed off a new game mode for Ghostrunner 2 titled “Endless Moto Mode.” Unfortunately, players will have to wait quite a while to try it out, with 505 Games setting September 2024 as its target release date.

The season pass will also include another three additional cosmetic packs each containing their own sword, hand, and motorcycle visuals. These include the Dragon Pack DLC which will launch in February 2024 after the Ice Pack, followed by the Heat Pack in June 2024, and the Anniversary Pack that launches after the endless mode in Oct. 2024.

The Ghostrunner 2 season pass will contain all four cosmetic DLCs and the new game mode for $19.99 USD. Players can also purchase the Brutal Edition for $69.99 to get the season pass, exclusive cosmetic items, and 48 hours of early access starting Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Ghostrunner 2 will launch on Oct. 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. According to the publisher, the sequel will have “a deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes,” and more.

It’s worth noting that while the trailer doesn’t have many views at the time of writing, several viewers expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments. Some wondered why a single player game has a season pass, and others complained that it features “mainly cosmetics and ONE new mode that we know nothing about.”

While the trailer tells us what’s included in the season pass, it doesn’t showcase any of the cosmetics, so excited players will have to wait until they’re revealed.

