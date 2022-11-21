Getting ‘internal server error’ messages in Darktide? Here’s what you can do

The arrival of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide marks the start of a new co-op action game that serves as a spiritual successor to Fatshark’s very popular Warhammer: Vermintide series. In Darktide, a squad of four heroes must take back the Hive City of Tertium from overwhelming darkness and endless hordes, and the developers plan to release new content including classes and zones over time after launch.

Before the game officially releases on Nov. 30, pre-orderers are able to access the game in a pre-launch beta state beginning on Nov. 17, with access to the hub, mission board, and several different missions. But many players are having trouble getting connecting to the game and are getting routine “internal server error” messages.

With the game technically still in beta and not fully launched yet, there are bound to be errors and, unfortunately, this is an error that will likely require Fatshark to step in and fix before launch. But there are some potential solutions that could remedy the “internal server error” messages appearing in Darktide.

Use a VPN

Several users on the Steam discussion boards claim that they have been finding some success with using VPNs while playing Darktide. But some users have said they are getting new error messages as a result of using VPNs, like “Failed_Found_No_Lobby” or “Backend Error.”

Wait for Darktide issues to be fixed by Fatshark

The developers of Darktide are aware of the issues players are having with internal server errors, listing it first under the “known issues” tab of its most recent hotfix from Friday, Nov. 18.

It’s annoying to not be able to play the game right away, but it’s also important to remember that the game is still technically in beta and has not officially launched yet. Ideally, these issues should be resolved by Nov. 30.