GeForce Now to remove God of War from its supported games next month

Those who played the game at least once before July 1 can still access it.

Nvidia announced today that GeForce Now will remove God of War from its library of supported games next month.

The news came as part of Nvidia’s announcement in its latest blog post. “On July 1, God of War (Steam, Epic Games Store) will be removed from the GeForce NOW library,” the post reads. “However, it will remain available for those who have played the game at least once on GeForce NOW.”

God of War first became available on GeForce Now in April. Though it may seem like those who would want to play the game on the platform from July 1 onwards may not be able to access it anymore, players who already have it before that date can keep and play it. They just need to load God of War and access its menu using GeForce Now before it’s removed from the service.

The announcement also revealed the games coming to the cloud service this month. This will include Steam titles such as LEAP, Souldiers, Twilight Wars: Declassified, ABRISS – build to destroy, ANNO: Mutationem, Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, and Star Conflict.

As for God of War, a leak suggested that some God of War Ragnarok merchandise was posted on Entertainment Earth’s official website but it got delisted after a few minutes. It included a beanie, hat, and socks that are all themed based on the upcoming game. The items were labeled to be released in July 2022, though another leak also listed the items but instead showed a September 2022 release window.