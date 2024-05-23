GamesWorkshop officially confirms Warhammer 40K Mechanicus 2 with new cinematic trailer

A sequel to one of the best Warhammer 40K games, Mechanicus, is on the way. GamesWorkshop launched a new trailer featuring the Necrons and Adeptus Mechanicus—both of which are set to receive intertwined campaigns, giving us a full perspective on the story.

The trailer, published today, sees Necrons awakening from their deep slumber and promising to retake the galaxy. On the other side, we see Tech Priests of the Adeptus Mechanicus preparing to dig, trying to uncover ancient secrets and knowledge to bolster the power of the Imperium of Man. The first game only featured a campaign from the Mechanicus’ perspective, and now we will see what precisely the Necrons have had in store for all the millenia they’ve been slumbering.

“Two playable factions, two narrative campaigns, two highly unique playstyles, and one important choice—who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred,” reads the official blurb on the game’s page. It also states that players will be able to “wage war above and below,” and invites them to “dominate the battlefield,” implying we will see larger-scale levels and combat than what featured in the first game. Mechanicus 2 may also feature a ton of customization.

In case you haven’t played it, Warhammer 40K Mechanicus is a turn-based strategy game featuring the tech-obsessed Adeptus Mechanicus on a quest to explore Necron tomb worlds in pursuit of ancient knowledge. Players battle the Necrons within crypts, tombs, and royal burial palaces, and explore the unique world of the Necrontyr. Mechanicus 2 appears to promise more of the same, only bigger and better, which is always welcome considering the original game is often considered one of the best video games in the Warhammer 40K universe.

Warhammer 40K Mechanicus 2‘s release date is yet to be announced.

