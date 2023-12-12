When does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 release?

The sequel to the 2011 game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine from developers Saber Interactive has been in the works for a while, but it has also faced release delays during the development process.

Space Marine 2 finally got a concrete release date at this year’s Game Awards, so fans of the series are sure to be looking forward to finally getting their hands on the sequel.

We are going to be taking a look at when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to release, as well as some information about the series and the collector’s edition, which is available for pre-order right now.

When is Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 coming out?

Lieutenant Titus returns in September 2024. Image via Saber Interactive.

The current release date for the upcoming Warhammer Space Marine sequel is Sept. 9, 2024. The game was originally announced in December 2021 and then confirmed for release in winter 2023 at the Summer Games Fest. However, the game was delayed and was confirmed to be coming out in 2024 at the Game Awards.

If you want the chance to play the game a little early, you can go to the Focus Entertainment website to sign up for the beta. You’ll need to create a Focus Entertainment account to sign up, but it’s definitely worth doing if you are looking forward to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and you want to try and get your hands on it before the official release.

What is Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2?

The first Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine game was released in 2011. Image via Saber Interactive.

The sequel is the next installment in the Warhammer Space Marine game series, though the franchise expands far beyond just video games. The series began as a miniature war game, starting life back in 1987 when it was produced by the British miniature war game manufacturer Games Workshop. It has since become a huge franchise, with a range of different editions and miniatures released, as well as spin-offs and various media, including video games.

The Space Marine game and its upcoming sequel are far from the only games set in the Warhammer universe, with other games including Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, an FPS action multiplayer, and Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, a Left 4 Dead-style apocalyptic, multiplayer-only game. The video games set in the Warhammer universe span various genres, making for a versatile game series that has amassed legions of fans across the world.

What platforms will Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 be available on?

The game will be coming to the PC, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S when it releases in September 2024.

Can you pre-order Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2?

You get a ton of cool goodies if you pre-order the collector’s edition of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Image via Saber Interactive

Yes, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available for pre-order right now via the collector’s edition.

The collector’s edition of the game has a range of features that is sure to entice fans who have been looking forward to the sequel. Here is what you will get if you pre-order the collector’s edition of Space Marine 2:

The base game on the platform that you choose. If you pre-order for the PC, you will be sent the game digitally via a Steam download code. If you pre-order for Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, you will receive a physical copy of the game. These physical copies will include exclusive box art from the Focus Entertainment store.

The official steelbook for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

An official behind-the-scenes book, called The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. The book includes 172 pages and features a deep dive into how the game was made.

A collector’s case featuring unique Space Marine artwork.

Access to the upcoming DLC for the sequel, called Macragge’s Chosen.

A finely detailed and painted 8.25 x 6.7” resin statue of the character Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid alien.

As you can imagine, pre-ordering the collector’s edition won’t come cheap due to how much you get, including that impressive Lieutenant Titus statue. If you want to pre-order this edition, it will cost $249.99. The cost is the same across the three platforms, and you can head over to the Focus Entertainment Store to grab your collector’s edition right now