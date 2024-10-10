Image Credit: Bethesda
Three green space marines.
Image via Games Workshop
Warhammer

All Space Marine Legions in order of release in Warhammer 40K

The Space Marine Legions first appeared in 1987, and they quickly swept up the imagination of Warhammer 40K fans.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 05:57 pm

There are 20 Space Marine Legions in Warhammer 40K, with two being unknown. The canon is fluid and dates back to the magazines and books released in the 80’s—so it’s hard to verify when exactly each Legion was first mentioned, but thanks to dedicated fans, we have some idea.

All Space Marine Legions in Warhammer 40K

What’s the difference from one Space Marine Legion to another? A lot, it turns out. Image via Saber Interactive

The Legions, once called Legiones Astartes, were created by the Emperor of Mankind to conquer the galaxy on multiple fronts. They were each led by a Primarch—the genetically engineered children of the Emperor with superhuman abilities far surpassing the Space Marines in their Legion—and each also had a different specialty.

There were 20 Legions, but at some point during the Great Crusade period of 40K lore, two of the Legions were completely erased from history and no one knows anything about them. As the Great Crusade ended and the Horus Heresy started, nine Legions joined Warmaster Horus to serve Chaos and were considered traitors. The Horus Heresy is probably the most famous event 40K lore revolved around, and the Emperor eventually prevailed against the wayward Primarchs and their Legions. Since then, the Legions have been separated into Loyalists and Traitors according to which side of the Horus Heresy each Legion joined.

Here are all the Space Marine Legions in Warhammer 40K, their Primarch, and allegiance.

Legion numberLegionPrimarchAllegiance
IDark AngelsLion El’JonsonLoyalist
IIUnknownUnknownUnknown
IIIEmperor’s ChildrenFulgrimTraitor
IV
Iron Warriors		PerturaboTraitor
V
White Scars		Jaghatai KhanLoyalist
VISpace WolvesLeman RussLoyalist
VIIImperial FistsRogal DornLoyalist
VIIINight LordsKonrad CurzeTraitor
IXBlood AngelsSanguiniusLoyalist
XIron HandsFerrus ManusLoyalist
XI
Unknown		UnknownUnknown
XIIWorld EatersAngronTraitor
XIIIUltramarinesRoboute GuillimanLoyalist
XIVDeath GuardMortarionTraitor
XVThousand SonsMagnus the RedTraitor
XVI
Black Legion		Horus LupercalTraitor
XVIIWord BearersLorgarTraitor
XVIIISalamandersVulkanLoyalist
XIXRaven GuardCorvus CoraxLoyalist
XXAlpha LegionAlpharius and OmegonTraitor

All Space Marine Legions in order of release in Warhammer 40K

It’s hard to determine when each Legion was first introduced in Warhammer 40K because of the vast amount of content distributed in magazines and books that date back to 1987; however, a very dedicated fan posted on Reddit what edition each Legion appeared first.

Here’s what Vromikos cataloged as the order of appearance for the Space Marine Legions in Warhammer 40K:

Legion mentionedYearSource
– Dark Angels
– White Scars (as “Whitescars”)
– Space Wolves (as “Spacewolves”)		1987White Dwarf No. 93
– Ultramarines1987White Dwarf No. 94
– Blood Angels
– Iron Hands		1987Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
– Salamanders1988White Dwarf No. 101
– Emperor’s Children
– World Eaters (as “Worldeaters”)		1988White Dwarf No. 104
– Iron Warriors
– Imperial Fists
– Death Guard (as “Death Guards”)
– Thousand Sons
– Black Legion
– Alpha Legion		1988Realm of Chaos: Slaves to Darkness
– Word Bearers1989White Dwarf No. 110
– Night Lords1990 Realm of Chaos: The Lost and the Damned
– Raven Guard1993Most likely in the second edition Codex

Warhammer 40K fans also said that the Legions were first mentioned only by their numbers before receiving their name in the magazines and books from the list above. The whole story behind each Legion was published in parts as the game magazines were released and were later unified in the Codex’s editions. Since then, those stories have been refined and continued as the game has progressed and spread to different forms of media—like Space Marine 2.

Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.