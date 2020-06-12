GameStop becomes official retailer of NBA 2K League, sponsors Draft Clash event

The NBA 2K League is partnering with GameStop, making it the competition’s official video game retailer and the presenting sponsor of the NBA 2K League Draft Clash.

This means the company will now be a headline sponsor for the league and provide customers with unique content and gaming experiences surrounding the NBA 2K series. More details about what the content portion of the sponsorship will entail will be released in the future, but the Draft Clash is about to begin.

Starting on June 14 at 3pm CT, eight teams will battle it out in brackets split up between Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. The focus of the Draft Clash is to showcase the League’s top rookie talent by having them play against veterans who have been around for a season or two already. Each team will have three players, at least one 2K League player paired up with one content creator and one fan.

Sign up for Draft Clash Powered by @GameStop for a shot at the $5,000 prize pool! 💰💰



Each series will be a best-of-three, with the first team to score 21 winning each game. The finals for both brackets will pit one veteran led team against a rookie led team, with the winning teams splitting the $5,000 prize pool.

The event will feature both broadcasts being shown in an NFL RedZone style format, with commentary from Jeff Eisenband and Phil “EE” Visu. Both brackets will be streamed like on the NBA 2K League’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sign-ups for the event are still live, but will be closing soon so the final brackets and teams can be locked in for tipoff at 3pm CT on June 14.