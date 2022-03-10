Gamescom 2022 will be held online and in-person

Gamescom will be held both online and in-person with a focus on creating an eco-friendly event.

Over the last two years, the world has adapted to an ever-changing international pandemic. Event holders have had to choose between canceling or reshaping how they think about access. Gamescom had to go remote the last two years, preventing audiences from attending the events in person.

But this year, Gamescom will host a hybrid in-person and online event, the company announced today.

The opening night stream will kick off on Aug. 24. After that, the public will have four days of access to showcases and the traditional festival-like experience. Due to COVID-19, Gamescom will be hosted online on “numerous channels,” allowing access to fans who couldn’t be there in person. Gamescom will also offer limited tickets and take other health and safety measures.

In addition to providing access to the worldwide gaming community, Gamescom is taking note of its impact on the ecosystem. The Gamescom Goes Green initiative is the gaming company’s way of recognizing its effect on the environment. Gamescom understands the need for climate awareness and action and plans to make it happen this year.

All of the areas that the event holder, Koelnmesse, controls will be climate-neutral in partnership with ClimatePartner, according to the company’s press release. Koelnmesse will also offset the carbon dioxide emissions through two certified projects. In addition, Gamescom will work with a wind project in Brazil and a clean cooking stove project in Abuja, Nigeria.

Visitors who attend in person can make a voluntary contribution by purchasing a green ticket. Buying a green ticket will benefit the Gamescom forest near Bayreuth, which started in 2020 and has grown to 20,000 square meters.

No channels or information has been given about how to watch Gamescom. But as it gets closer to the showcase in August, fans will likely hear more.