Gamescom 2021 will run as a hybrid online, on-site event

Starting in late August, the hybrid event will show off new content coming out of the industry.

Gamescom will try to return to some semblance of normalcy for its 2021 event, hosting a hybrid on-site/online show that will showcase the biggest and best of the computer and video game industry from Aug. 25 to 29.

The event will be run on-site in Cologne, with an increased online presence to keep its identity of an industry business platform and hands-on experience for fans alive with a new comprehensive safety concept. This means gamescom is hosting on-site business and entertainment areas, while simultaneously running online options for both segments.

For business-centric work, gamescom biz will offer users interactive digital presentations, on-demand streaming options, and standard meetings, chats, and video calls. Gamescom’s developer conference, devcom, is also utilizing this hybrid structure with multiple offerings for in-person attendance and for those tuning in online.

Outside of business reasons, a big part of gamescom returning to a somewhat physical form was getting fans a chance to experience games hands-on. There will be multiple safety protocols in place to make sure visitors are safe, and one will be using a digital queuing system to keep things rolling and players socially distanced.

Likewise, gamescom now will act as a hub for trailers, streams, and announcements coming out of the event.

Gamescom 2021 begins with devcom on Aug. 23, with the gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast produced by Geoff Keighley returning on Aug. 24 to start the event properly.

You can learn more about all of gamescom’s digital and physical offerings on the event’s official website, along with a full schedule and information about on-site protocols also available.