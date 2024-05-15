Gamers can now play some of their favorite PlayStation One games on their phones

Another emulation contender, the Gamma emulator, has popped up on the market, granting players access to a plethora of PlayStation 1 classics on their iPhones and iPads. Available for download from the App Store, Gamma has garnered significant attention from gaming connoisseurs.

Developed by ZodTTD, Gamma has rapidly climbed emulator ranks, especially capturing the interest of iOS users globally. The app features customizable on-screen touch controls and seamless integration with Google Drive and Dropbox for saves and files; accessibility has clearly been prioritized. The app’s success mirrors that of Delta, which currently dominates the Entertainment category on the App Store.

Climbing the ranks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gaming fans are hyped about diving back into the awesome collection of PS1 classics now available on their iPhones. It’s like a blast from the past in the palm of your hand, with emulation on Apple gadgets seemingly only getting better and better, which means more epic gaming experiences on the go.

Whether it’s titles like Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, or Wipeout 2097, players can indulge in nostalgia without compromise. With an array of features, Gamma offers a user-friendly interface similar to the other emulators found on the App Store. Users can adjust controls to preferences, with support for Bluetooth controllers and wired keyboards, ensuring seamless and personalized gaming.

The advent of Gamma and its contender, Delta, signifies a notable shift in Apple’s stance on emulation. While emulation was previously prohibited on the platform, it is now permitted under the European Union’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation, provided it adheres to applicable laws. This newfound freedom allows emulators to flourish, as long as they refrain from distributing any pirated games or copyrighted materials.

With a ton of old-school gems, players can now relive nostalgic moments and epic quests wherever they are. It’s like time-traveling with your favorite games.

