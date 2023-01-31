Gameloft teases an adorable new Animal Companion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It pulls of a tuxedo better than most guys do.

The devs at Gameloft today teased a new Animal Companion making its way into Disney Dreamlight Valley, and fans are giddy with joy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in line for big updates recently, with February looking like a stacked month for the beloved game as the arrival of update three turns imminent.

Fans have been speculating among themselves about what exciting new content could be waiting for them, and in all of this talk, Gameloft has gone ahead and teased a new Animal Companion—an adorable little bunny donning an even cuter hat.

Want another Update 3 sneak peek? 🐰✨ Head over to our official Discord for your first look at the new Animal Companion coming in "A Festival of Friendship"! https://t.co/fWjK3RFHtp — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) January 30, 2023

Gameloft teased this new Animal Companion through a tweet that linked its Discord server, which led fans to a short clip of the charming little rabbit.

Image via Gameloft

This February update, Star Path, in which the adorable new Animal Companion makes its appearance, will also feature new content such as characters like Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen.

The spotlight has been taken from these characters ever since the dapper little bunny was teased, however. You can see it completely dressed in a lavender tuxedo with a bow tie and a top hat that perfectly fits the theme of the 100th anniversary of Disney.

This is not the first time a new Animal Companion was released for an update like this, however, as every Star Path offers players a new Animal Companion to take along with them in Disney Dreamlight Valley, such as the cute Christmas Fox and the Wind-Up Halloween Raccoon that have also been introduced in the past.