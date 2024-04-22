Are you a fan of challenging Soulikes games with breathtaking cinematics? Steam might have just the game for you, offering phenomenal value for a Game of the Year title.

One of the most critically acclaimed video games, 2019’s Game of the Year winner Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently on a half-price discount on Steam for players who have yet to savor this classic title.

Developed by FromSoftware, the game lets you play as the one-armed wolf who has just escaped death. Now, it’s your mission to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline and fend off any enemies to come closer to you. The game has a lot of bosses, and it provides a versatile playstyle where you can either take on enemies head-on or adopt stealth and map out your strategy to victory.

Set in the 1500s Sengoku Japan, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has a distinct art style and rising difficulty levels for bosses, making it challenging to play, where every death is a lesson in disguise.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a hard game to master. Image via FromSoftware

According to SteamCharts, the game had over 124,334 all-time peak players, showing the popularity of the title. It has remained a relevant title over the years due to its replayability.

The game has been the center-point of numerous rage moments on YouTube, where players have been thrashed very hard by the bosses, and only the Bravehearts cross the challenge and finish it. Streamers like HandicapableOne have beaten the game using their chin, and many others beat it live on stream.

The offer will stand for a few days, expiring on May 2, so make sure to grab it before it goes back to its original price.

