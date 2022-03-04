Funko Pops for Genshin Impact’s Aether, Lumine, Paimon in production

The popularity of Genshin Impact is continuing to grow, and as a result, many of the recognizable faces from the land of Teyvat will be making an appearance in our world in a new collectible way.

Funko Pops based on characters from Genshin Impact will soon be available for players to purchase. The first wave consists of both Aether and Lumine, as well as everyone’s favorite sidekick, Paimon. Each will cost $12 upon release and are likely to sell out fast, leading Funko to urge fans to opt in for notifications for when the Pops go live.

Coming soon: POP Games: Genshin Impact. Sign-up for Notify Me on https://t.co/K3eDyejCXA and be the first to know when these figures will be available for your collection! https://t.co/EUlTkqAwv4 #Funko #FunkoPop #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/JSMhORfKw5 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) March 3, 2022

Each of these Funko Pops highlights many qualities of the three main characters that travel around the various lands of Teyvat. Aether and Lumine, often referred to as the Travelers in-game, appear on rock and grass platforms, respectively. Interestingly, they seem to be in their element-less forms that players control at the beginning of the game. But more versions of them may be released in the future since Funko is known for releasing many variations of Pops.

Like she does throughout the player’s travels, Paimon’s Funko Pop floats in the air—with help from the base that supports her. Paimon’s arms are open, ready to welcome players to their journeys in Teyvat, or ready to accept food and treasure from those willing to quench her unwavering thirst for riches.

Aether, Lumine, and Paimon from Genshin Impact make up the first wave of the game’s Funko Pops, with more characters from the game possibly being made into Pops in the future. It’s unclear when these Funko Pops will be released, but interested fans should sign up for notifications via the official Funko website.