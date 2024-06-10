From Hades to Persona, fans debate their favorite video game soundtracks

Video game soundtracks can add a lot to the overall gaming experience, whether it be immersing players into the game’s world or enhancing a pivotal action sequence. Gamers recently debated which soundtracks were the most impactful to them—and the answers varied wildly.

The original poster spoke about their love for the Unreal Tournament 99 soundtrack, but others in the Reddit thread gave a plethora of unique responses. One of the most common answers was the Hades soundtrack. The popular roguelike was one of the many titles from developer Supergiant Games that posters listed, with Pyre and Hades II also seeing some love.

https://old.reddit.com/r/gaming/comments/1d8mcsw/what_game_soundtracks_are_so_good_you_listen_to/

Another common answer was the Persona series, mainly the third through fifth entries. Thanks to a mix of melodic scores and upbeat jazz songs, the Persona series is constantly upping the ante with its soundtracks. Outside of these two franchises, you can expect a lot of posters praising Outer Wilds, The Legend of Zelda, DOOM, and Final Fantasy and how timeless their original scores are.

While original scores made up the majority of responses, compilation soundtracks also received some love. The Tony Hawk franchise came up in the thread, particularly the first and second entries. One of the most popular sports game franchises in the early 2000s, the Tony Hawk series became well known for the pop-punk and nu-metal soundtracks across its many entries that perfectly capture the excitement of skateboarding. Other compilation soundtracks that made the thread include the indie folk songs of Life is Strange, the classic rock of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and the rock/hip-hop mix of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The wide variety of responses on display in this thread shows both original scores and compilations of licensed songs both deserve their praises and that no one is better than the other. Because just like the games themselves, all kinds of music can be enjoyed by everyone.

