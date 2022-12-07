Free money in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Players report strange glitch to reel in the dough

Grinding is a part of gaming life. In almost every game lies an element that requires time and effort to grind through to reach the ultimate reward, or even just a simple bundle of cash.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has recently gone through an update, and players are spotting a glitch that might just remove the need to grind altogether.

Gameloft’s Disney-themed, life simulation game is still in early access, and this might be the new main focus before the title gets its full release.

Users shared their findings in the Dreamlight Valley bug thread on Reddit, and now everybody knows how to get all the cash they could ever need.

How to use Disney Dreamlight Valley glitch to get loads of cash

To get yourself a mean stack of cash, all you have to do is:

Head to Kristoff’s stall

Go through to the buy menu

Instead of raising the number of items, lower the amount

Receive money

It’s as simple as that. You’ll buy a negative amount of Disney Dreamlight Valley items, and the game will reward you with cash galore.

Dreamlight Valley fans laugh off cash glitch

Users mostly made fun of the glitch on Reddit. “Jesus Kristoff this is a terrible business model,” said one user.

It seems this will be the primary way to make your cash from now on. Another Dreamlight Valley gamer suggested this is “much faster and easier than pumpkin.”

Players thought it had been patched, but fortunately, some users had a solution. An error started to appear for some players, causing people to think they missed out. “I “bought” -99 items and then was able to buy normally without the error,” shared one user.

Either way, if you want money fast, you better hop to it. A glitch this bad will require immediate attention, and will most likely be out before you know it.