Free DLC brings Final Fantasy VII to PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator has been experimenting with other game collabs recently after the latest one brought the Tomb Raider series to the game. Now, one of the most beloved games in history, Final Fantasy VII, is going to be the next franchise to get some themed levels in PowerWash Simulator.

The best part about the DLC is that it’s free for anyone who owns the game. Many on social media who have seen the collab are saying that they’ll be buying the game specifically for these levels. Players will get five Final Fantasy VII-themed levels which include the Hardy Daytona and Shinra Hauler, the Scorpion Sentinel, Seventh Heaven, the Mako Energy Exhibit, and the Airbuster.

Fans of the Final Fantasy series will be able to immerse themselves within the game and are hoping that there are some hidden Easter eggs in the levels, especially the Seventh Heaven bar, which serves as one of the most iconic locations within the game.

Players won’t have to wait too long to start busting the grime off of these Final Fantasy VII staples, since the DLC releases for free on all platforms on March 2. As players explore the levels, they’ll get text messages and stories from members of Avalanche and Shinra.

Both of the recent collabs with PowerWash Simulator have fans clamoring on social media about the game. It was already fairly popular after several notable YouTubers, such as Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLaughlin and Mark “Markiplier” Fishbach, did a series on the game.

Those who want to dip right into the new levels can do so as soon as the game updates on March 2, and will not have to pay any additional fee to access the content.