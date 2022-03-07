Forspoken release date moved to October 2022

Forspoken, a new IP that was slated to drop in May from Luminous Productions, is being pushed to Oct. 11 to give the developers more time to polish the game.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Forspoken developers let fans know that the game will be coming later than expected. The game was originally set to be released on May 25. The new date is now Oct. 11, almost five months past the original release date.

The reaction on social media is mixed. Some gamers have become more patient in the COVID-19 era of gaming, which often will see delays in game releases due to complications caused by the pandemic. But others are tired of their most anticipated games of the year getting pushed back.

Forspoken is in development by a team that partly had a hand in Final Fantasy XV and is set for release on the PlayStation 5 and PC. Frey Holland is the protagonist and players will see her transported from New York City to a fantasy world called Athia. There, she’ll have magical powers that she must use to return home alive.

Players will now have to wait a few more months to play the game, but players are likely to have a better experience than if the developers released the game in May. While more delays are always a possibility, players are hoping to get their hands on the game on the new date of Oct. 11.