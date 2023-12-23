Former The Witcher 3 devs’ new title aims to ‘revolutionize the RPG genre’

Rebel Wolves, a game development studio created by former The Witcher 3 devs, is apparently working on a new RPG titled Dawnwalker: Origins. Rebel Wolves disclosed working on a new game earlier in 2023, but now new leaks have emerged, including game details, the name, and more.

A Dec. 21 Reddit thread on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit cropped up containing a ton of information surrounding Rebel Wolves’ new RPG. The game, supposedly titled Dawnwalker: Origins, will be the first game of the Dawnwalker saga. The company has recently filed trademarks for the Dawnwalker name and registered online domains. Dawnwalker: Origins will be, according to the thread, a dark-fantasy RPG with single-player only and will be released on PC and next-gen consoles. Whether this means the PS5 and XSX, or consoles yet to come, is unknown.

Rebel Wolves CEO has previously compared their RPG to The Witcher 3. Image via CD Projekt

Dawnwalker is also being developed on Unreal Engine 5, and according to a job listing by the company, the game also has “open world elements.” The studio’s description on its official site says its aim is “to revolutionize the RPG genre.” It further says that the developers at Rebel Wolves love making games and that they “don’t want to create another game, we want to create the game.” Fairly ambitious, but it’s understandable coming from former devs of one of the biggest gaming releases in history.

The Reddit thread continues by saying that Dawnwalker will have no microtransactions, offer the same content across all platforms, and is now entering the alpha stage of development. The first two statements also correspond to the design philosophy at CD Projekt Red, where many of Rebel Wolves’ developers previously worked.

In May 2022, Rebel Wolves CEO Konrad Tomaszkiewicz told GameWorldObserver the studio was working on the “Holy Grail” of RPGs. He said that the scope of the new game will not be as big as The Witcher 3 but that its size is comparable to its expansion Blood and Wine.

Tomaszkiewicz also said that Rebel Wolves will not go over 80 employees and remain a smaller studio, and the studio “pledges to offer creative freedom to its employees.” This is especially important due to the fact that NetEase, a Chinese tech giant that helped develop Diablo Immortal, bought shares in Rebel Wolves in 2022. Speaking to Game Developer, Tomaszkiewic reiterated that the team will remain independent after the investment.

“Crucially for us, NetEase is happy to partner with Rebel Wolves as a creatively independent and team-managed studio,” he said.

The Reddit thread shared several pre-alpha and concept art, indicating a potential spin on medieval Europe—a common trope for Western dark fantasy.

We’ll have to wait and see what Rebel Wolves comes out with, and all I know is that now I’ve another game to be excited about.