Former Naughty Dog, Activision devs introduces new AAA title called The System

Today, the formation of a new AAA studio, emptyvessel, was announced. Comprised of veterans from popular franchises and developers like Naughty Dog, among others, the studio teased its first game, The System, set in “a future where control and chaos are locked in battle.”

Recommended Videos

The formation of this new AAA studio was announced in a March 12 press release, which described the studio as being “comprised of world-class developers” who’ve worked on some of the industry’s biggest heavy-hitters such as Doom, Quake, Uncharted, Call of Duty, and The Last of Us. With veterans from idSoftware, Activision, and more, the studio aims to break ground with their first game, The System, which the company teased that same day on X (formerly Twitter). The teaser features futuristic music, lots of shooting and mayhem, and distinct cyberpunk elements.

Here’s a sneak preview of a future where control and chaos are locked in battle. Hope to unveil more soon. pic.twitter.com/8bXKtuaR5w — emptyvessel (@emptyvesselplay) March 12, 2024

“Here’s a sneak preview of a future where control and chaos are locked in battle. Hope to unveil more soon,” the company wrote in the teaser.

Emptyvessel is described as a “developer-funded, developer-first” studio in the press release, with chief executive Emanuel Palalic saying the studio “is confident it’s possible to create AAA-quality games with smaller, focused teams,” but that it can only do so by “by prioritizing and aligning with its strengths.”

The company’s official website describes its work ethic with a single quote: “We believe that with Creative Independence, Comes Greatness,” emphasizing its developer-oriented philosophy. “Our studio is an emptyvessel being filled by our creators and, soon, a gaming community who will help craft the new horizon of gaming,” the site reads.

Emptyvessel, being made by and of industry veterans, could pose a significant new force in the gaming community. Seeing how AA and indie developers have stormed the industry in recent months, a new, focused AAA studio could move mountains.