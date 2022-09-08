Football Manager 2023 release date confirmed through announcement trailer

Still playing Football Manager 2022? If you’re planning to make the jump to the newest version of the soccer management simulator, you can arrange your schedule with pinpoint precision because the official Football Manager 2023 release date has been confirmed.

Football Manager 2023 is on its way. Developer Sports Interactive announced the release date of the game and gave us the first official details surrounding its launch. All of this comes in the form of a stylish announcement trailer.

Football Manager 2023 is set for a worldwide release on Nov. 8, 2022. This was confirmed by Sports Interactive through its official social channels and backed by an announcement trailer.

The trailer focuses on player achievements from last year’s game and shares some impressive player statistics. Don’t get overly excited, though, the trailer doesn’t include any gameplay or any details about Football Manager 2023.

What you should be excited about is accessibility. Football Manager 2023 will be “available on an unprecedented array of platforms,” according to Sports Interactive. Issues from the past appear to be settled and Football Manager 2023 will be available on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, and, for the first time, PlayStation.

Another detail that will make fans of the series shake in their seats with excitement is the Champions League branding that appears on the cover and promotional images used in the launch announcement. We’re expecting more details on that and Football Manager 2023 as a whole to be released in the coming weeks, but it already looks like it will be a big year for the series.