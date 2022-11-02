Football Manager 2023 issues refunds after ‘unforeseen complications’ delay PS5 launch

Those who pre-ordered Football Manager 2023 for the PlayStation 5 will have to find another platform or wait longer to play the game after SEGA and Sports Interactive told players today that the PS5 version of the game will not release on launch day.

The game will not be released on the PS5 platform on Nov. 8 as originally planned due to “unforeseen complications” with the submissions and approvals process. There is no current estimated release date for Football Manager 2023 on the PS5, but the company has promised that it will update the community as soon as it can.

“We’re devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address,” Sports Interactive Studio director Miles Jacobson said in a press release. “It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PS5 gamers as soon as we can.”

Customers who have pre-ordered the game will get full refunds in accordance with PlayStation’s refund policy, and there is no indication that players can choose to keep their pre-orders if they want to wait for the game to come out on that platform. Players will have to wait until the game actually launches to purchase it again on the PS5.

All other platforms for the game are still slated for a Nov. 8 release date. Players can still experience the game on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices on that day. The Nintendo Switch version is still listed as coming soon, so those wishing to play the game will have to pick from those three platforms on launch day.