First season of Ferrari Hublot Esports Series starts in September

Ferrari has launched its own esports racing championship in partnership with the Swiss watchmaker Hublot, Ferrari announced today. Matches will take place between September and November of this year.

This will be the first season of Ferrari Hublot Esports Series. The winner will work with David Tonizza, who came in first place in the F1 Esports Series in 2019, as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports team in 2021.

Drivers, fasten your seatbelts!

Welcome to the Ferrari Championship, the tournament where Pro and casual players face each other!

Take a look at what's coming! #FerrariHublotEsportsSeries #FerrariEsports @Hublot @TMThrustmaster pic.twitter.com/lc2Sajt1an — FerrariEsports (@FerrariEsports) July 28, 2020

The championship is open to amateur and professional players, as long as they’re European citizens and 18 years or older. Anyone interested can register on Ferrari’s website. F1 driver Charles Leclerc will be “offering participants advice based on his experience as both a real and esports driver,” according to Ferrari.

There will be two categories: the AM Series and the PRO Series. Amateurs will compete in four weekly qualifiers during September to have a chance of playing against professionals. Six players from each qualifier will compete in the AM Series the following month.

From the PRO series, 24 professionals and well-known personalities will be called to compete in October. Both series will use the Assetto Corsa platform, with competitors using the exclusive Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

Registration starts on Aug. 7 for the AM category. The final stages of the championship will take place in November, where the Pro Series will compete against the best in the AM Series.