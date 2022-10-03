First official gameplay trailer for the Dead Space remake releases tomorrow

Dead Space, a remake of a game of the same name from 2008, is edging closer to its slated January 2023 release and is subsequently ramping up its marketing push. That starts tomorrow, Oct. 4, with the first official gameplay trailer for Dead Space premiering at 10am CT.

Rumors of the remake’s existence began circulating in 2021, with Electronic Arts developer Motive Studio behind the revival of Visceral Games’ classic survival horror title. There’s a lot of anticipation around the return because the last game release in the franchise—Dead Space 3—came out almost a decade ago. Being a remake of the first Dead Space rather than a new venture in the universe, the game is set to retain the same narrative and feel of the original but with wholly updated and redesigned assets and environments through the power of the Frostbite engine.

A recent blog post from the developers also explored what’s new and what’s changed for the returning audience. “We look at the original game with the utmost respect,” senior producer Philippe Ducharme said. “So the core foundations will remain the same. However, we are making several enhancements to the experience to make it enticing for both new players and returning ones.”

Those enhancements include Dead Space now being entirely one sequential shot from start to finish, updates to the gameplay experience in zero-G environments, and a more in-depth dismemberment system. This is on top of the changes that naturally come with advances in video game graphics since the 2008 release, with lighting and sound design both given a major focus during development to enhance the horror experience aboard the USG Ishimura.

The Dead Space remake will be launching on Jan. 27, 2023, and has been built from the ground up exclusively for next-generation consoles. It will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.