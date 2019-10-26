First major court hearing in Tfue vs FaZe lawsuit set for Nov. 8

A major court hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 8 as part of the ongoing legal battle between Fortnite pro Turner “Tfue” Tenney and his former organization FaZe Clan, according to a report from Richard Lewis.

On Nov. 8, the California court will rule on the case’s jurisdiction, which resides as an important foundation to the case. Tfue and his legal team argued that FaZe was operating as a talent agency without an adequate license in California. This is in breach of the Talent Agency Act, a California Labor law.

If California is given jurisdiction, the Act would apply.

But, FaZe argued the case should be heard by a court in New York, since FaZe is a company incorporated in Delaware. Additionally, the organization said that Tfue’s contract states that jurisdiction would apply to New York, so the California Talent Agency Act does not apply.

This court hearing follows from the previous arguments made by Tfue and his legal team. On Sept. 25, Tfue claimed that, while under the organization, he stayed at the Clout House, which is based in Los Angeles, California.

“Ultimately, I signed a ‘Gamer Agreement’ while meeting with FaZe Clan in Los Angeles,” Tfue said, according to the court document. “That agreement was negotiated in Los Angeles.”

Furthermore, Melissa Bowden, FaZe’s former Director of Brand Partnerships has said that there aren’t any offices based in New York, and FaZe, as a business, was based in California. Tfue and his lawyers have argued that this proves FaZe operated solely in that state.

The ongoing battle seems to have no end in sight. But the ruling will pose a significant challenge to the conceding side.