Fire Emblem Engage’s whopping file size is out of this world

At the latest Nintendo Direct that took place last week, the newest Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem Engage, was unveiled to the public. Engage has been seeing its fair share of rumors and leaks in the months prior to its official announcement, leaving fans satisfied to finally hear the news straight from the horse’s mouth.

Fans have been eager to get more details about Fire Emblem’s newest venture on the Nintendo Switch, however, and yesterday, on Sept. 19, Nintendo took it upon itself to do just that. While it may not be the juiciest piece of information, Nintendo did reveal on its official website the current file size that players should expect of the game.

According to the website’s listing, the digital copy of this game will require that you have about 15 GB of free space available on your Switch. The game has still not reached its final stages of development, however, which means that the current file size is subject to change as developments are made to the game in the coming months.

To give you a comparison with previous Fire Emblem games, the most recent title, the spin-off Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes sat at a file size of 13.4 GB. The previous mainline title, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, was about 11.6 GB in file size.

Fire Emblem Engage explores a refreshing new narrative in classic turn-based tactical combat featuring the new protagonist Alear, with the return of older characters such as Marth and Cecila. Fire Emblem Engage releases for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.