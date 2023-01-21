Fire Emblem Engage gift guide: best items to gift each character

Fire Emblem Engage is the 16th installation in Nintendo’s long-running series being released on Jan. 20, 2023. Relationships are at the core of almost every Fire Emblem title, with this latest entry being no different. The player will be able to build bonds with a wide array of characters, many of which are new while several fan favorites, such as Marth, are returning.

Fire Emblem Three Houses, the previous game, introduced several new elements to the series’ relationship building mechanic, such as dates, gift giving, and other one-on-one events. Gift giving is back in Fire Emblem Engage, with both new gifts and recipients to gift to.

Every character in Fire Emblem Engage possess their own traits, including likes and dislikes. Players will slowly discover each character’s quirks and preferences as they advance in the game and deepen their bonds with specific NPCs, and can then use this information to give that character a gift they will truly cherish. If you are relatively early in the game, or simply unsure of what gift is best to max out your bonds, look no further.

Below is every character that players can gift to, as well as well their favorite and least favorite gifts to receive. The characters will be divided by region and where you can find them in-game.

Lythos

CharacterFavorite GiftsLeast Favorite Gifts
VanderDragon Scripture, Quality KerchiefDried Meat, Strong Perfume
ClanneTea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Quality KerchiefTraining Weights, Muscle Balm
FrammeTraining Weights, Muscle Balm, Dragon Scripture, Strong Perfume, Quality KerchiefPhilosophy Book, Elyos History

Brodia

CharacterFavorite GiftsLeast Favorite Gifts
DiamantDried Meat, Training Weights, Sharp Chisel, Philosophy Book, Elyos History Strong Perfume
AmberTea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Animal TreatsDried Meat, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief
JadeAnimal Treats, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos HistoryStrong Perfume, Quality Kerchief
AlcrystFairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos HistoryStrong Perfume, Quality Kerchief
LapisRoasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Animal Treats, Sharp ChiselStrong Perfume, Quality Kerchief
CitrinneTea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Quality KerchiefSharp Chisel
SaphirYogurt, Roasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle BalmSharp Chisel, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief

Firene

CharacterFavorite GiftsLeast Favorite Gifts
AlfredTraining Weights, Dragon ScriptureSharp Chisel
BoucheronFairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos HistorySharp Chisel
EtieTea Leaves, Dried Meat, Training Weights, Dragon ScriptureSharp Chisel, Quality Kerchief
CelineTea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Strong Perfume, Quality KerchiefSharp Chisel
LouisTea Leaves, Poetry Book, Dragon ScriptureSharp Chisel
JeanTea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos HistoryDried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm
ChloeDried Meat, Animal Treats, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon ScriptureTea Leaves

Elusia

CharacterFavorite GiftLeast Favorite Gifts
IvyTea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos HistoryAnimal Treats, Strong Perfume
ZelkovSharp Chisel, Poetry Book, Elyos HistoryStrong Perfume
KagetsuDried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp ChiselTea Leaves, Yogurt, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History
HortensiaStrong Perfume, Quality KerchiefTea Leaves, Training Weights, Muscle Balm
RosadoStrong Perfume, Quality KerchiefPhilosophy Book, Elyos History
GoldmaryTea Leaves, Strong Perfume, Quality KerchiefDried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm
AnnaTea Leaves, Yogurt, Sharp Chisel, Quality KerchiefDried Meat
LindonTea Leaves, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos HistoryTraining Weights, Muscle Balm, Quality Kerchief

Solm

CharacterFavorite GiftLeast Favorite Gifts
TimerraDried Meat, Animal Treats, Strong Perfume, Quality KerchiefSharp Chisel, Fairy-Tale Book
MerrinDried Meat, Animal Treats, Sharp ChiselStrong Perfume
PanetteDried Meat, Sharp ChiselTea Leaves
FogatoDried MeatRoasted Yam, Fairy-Tale Book
PandreoYogurt, Fairy-Tale Book, Dragon ScriptureTraining Weights, Muscle Balm
BunetTea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Strong PerfumeTraining Weights, Muscle Balm, Strong Perfume
SeadallFairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Quality KerchiefTraining Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel

Elsewhere

CharacterFavorite GiftLeast Favorite Gifts
YunakaTraining Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Poetry Book, Elyos HistoryAnimal Treats, Fairy-Tale Book, Strong Perfume
VeyleFairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos HistoryStrong Perfume, Quality Kerchief