Fire Emblem Engage gift guide: best items to gift each character

Fire Emblem Engage is the 16th installation in Nintendo’s long-running series being released on Jan. 20, 2023. Relationships are at the core of almost every Fire Emblem title, with this latest entry being no different. The player will be able to build bonds with a wide array of characters, many of which are new while several fan favorites, such as Marth, are returning.

Fire Emblem Three Houses, the previous game, introduced several new elements to the series’ relationship building mechanic, such as dates, gift giving, and other one-on-one events. Gift giving is back in Fire Emblem Engage, with both new gifts and recipients to gift to.

Every character in Fire Emblem Engage possess their own traits, including likes and dislikes. Players will slowly discover each character’s quirks and preferences as they advance in the game and deepen their bonds with specific NPCs, and can then use this information to give that character a gift they will truly cherish. If you are relatively early in the game, or simply unsure of what gift is best to max out your bonds, look no further.

Fire Emblem Engage Best Gifts for each character

Below is every character that players can gift to, as well as well their favorite and least favorite gifts to receive. The characters will be divided by region and where you can find them in-game.

Lythos

Character Favorite Gifts Least Favorite Gifts Vander Dragon Scripture, Quality Kerchief Dried Meat, Strong Perfume Clanne Tea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief Training Weights, Muscle Balm Framme Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Dragon Scripture, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Philosophy Book, Elyos History

Brodia

Character Favorite Gifts Least Favorite Gifts Diamant Dried Meat, Training Weights, Sharp Chisel, Philosophy Book, Elyos History Strong Perfume Amber Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Animal Treats Dried Meat, Philosophy Book, Quality Kerchief Jade Animal Treats, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Alcryst Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Lapis Roasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Animal Treats, Sharp Chisel Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Citrinne Tea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief Sharp Chisel Saphir Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Training Weights, Muscle Balm Sharp Chisel, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief

Firene

Character Favorite Gifts Least Favorite Gifts Alfred Training Weights, Dragon Scripture Sharp Chisel Boucheron Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History Sharp Chisel Etie Tea Leaves, Dried Meat, Training Weights, Dragon Scripture Sharp Chisel, Quality Kerchief Celine Tea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Sharp Chisel Louis Tea Leaves, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture Sharp Chisel Jean Tea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History Dried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm Chloe Dried Meat, Animal Treats, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Dragon Scripture Tea Leaves

Elusia

Character Favorite Gift Least Favorite Gifts Ivy Tea Leaves, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Dragon Scripture, Elyos History Animal Treats, Strong Perfume Zelkov Sharp Chisel, Poetry Book, Elyos History Strong Perfume Kagetsu Dried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History Hortensia Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Tea Leaves, Training Weights, Muscle Balm Rosado Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Philosophy Book, Elyos History Goldmary Tea Leaves, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Dried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm Anna Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Sharp Chisel, Quality Kerchief Dried Meat Lindon Tea Leaves, Roasted Yam, Sharp Chisel, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Quality Kerchief

Solm

Character Favorite Gift Least Favorite Gifts Timerra Dried Meat, Animal Treats, Strong Perfume, Quality Kerchief Sharp Chisel, Fairy-Tale Book Merrin Dried Meat, Animal Treats, Sharp Chisel Strong Perfume Panette Dried Meat, Sharp Chisel Tea Leaves Fogato Dried Meat Roasted Yam, Fairy-Tale Book Pandreo Yogurt, Fairy-Tale Book, Dragon Scripture Training Weights, Muscle Balm Bunet Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Roasted Yam, Strong Perfume Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Strong Perfume Seadall Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Elyos History, Quality Kerchief Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel

Elsewhere