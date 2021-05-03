FIFA 21, Red Dead Online, and Psychonauts headline May’s new Xbox Game Pass titles

Microsoft has released its monthly update for Xbox Game Pass, detailing what games are going to be joining and leaving the service throughout May. This also includes DLC, game updates, and additional content, such as in-game bonuses.
The big titles for May include the massively popular FIFA 2021 coming to console and PC alongside Outlast 2 on May 6. Alan Wake, Final Fantasy IX, and Hotline Miami will no longer be available after May 15. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Red Dead Online, and the original Psychonauts will also be added on May 13, though not all of them will be available across every compatible platform.
Here is the full list of updates coming to Game Pass, and which platforms will be affected.
New titles
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Console and PC on May 4
- FIFA 21
- Console and PC on May 6
- Outlast 2
- Cloud, Console, and PC on May 6
- Steep
- Cloud and Console on May 6
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Console and PC on May 13
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Cloud, Console, and PC on May 13
- Psychonauts
- Cloud, Console, and PC on May 13
- Red Dead Online
- Cloud and Console on May 13
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- PC on May 13
DLC/Updates
- Fallout 76: Locked and Loaded
- Gears: Tactics Anniversary
- Grounded April Update
- Halo Infinite PC Update
- Minecraft: Free R2-D2 Beanie
- Available until May 6
- Sea of Thieves: Reapers vs. The World
- Available until June 22
Leaving on May 15
- Alan Wake
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Final Fantasy IX
- Hotline Miami
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades
Game Pass Perks
- NBA 2K21: MyTEAM Bundle
- Two free packs, 5,000 MyTeam points, and Damian Lillard’s Series 2 Amethyst card
- Spotify Premium (New Member Only): 4 Months of Ad-free Music
- Apex Legends: Star Wars Weapon Charms
- Red Leader and Imperial Ties Weapon Charms