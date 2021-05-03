FIFA 21, Red Dead Online, and Psychonauts headline May’s new Xbox Game Pass titles

Microsoft has released its monthly update for Xbox Game Pass, detailing what games are going to be joining and leaving the service throughout May. This also includes DLC, game updates, and additional content, such as in-game bonuses.

The big titles for May include the massively popular FIFA 2021 coming to console and PC alongside Outlast 2 on May 6. Alan Wake, Final Fantasy IX, and Hotline Miami will no longer be available after May 15. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Red Dead Online, and the original Psychonauts will also be added on May 13, though not all of them will be available across every compatible platform.

Here is the full list of updates coming to Game Pass, and which platforms will be affected.

New titles

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Console and PC on May 4

FIFA 21 Console and PC on May 6

Outlast 2 Cloud, Console, and PC on May 6

Steep Cloud and Console on May 6

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Console and PC on May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded Cloud, Console, and PC on May 13

Psychonauts Cloud, Console, and PC on May 13

Red Dead Online Cloud and Console on May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes PC on May 13



DLC/Updates

Fallout 76: Locked and Loaded

Gears: Tactics Anniversary

Grounded April Update

Halo Infinite PC Update

Minecraft: Free R2-D2 Beanie Available until May 6

Sea of Thieves: Reapers vs. The World Available until June 22



Leaving on May 15

Alan Wake

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

Dungeon of the Endless

Final Fantasy IX

Hotline Miami

Plebby Quest: The Crusades

Game Pass Perks