With the end of another week of football league matches, EA Sports will officially reveal one more FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW), which will be the 24th week.

EA Sports will announce it tomorrow, Feb. 26 at 3pm UK time per usual (9am CT) when all of the daily FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) is released. The TOTW 24 cards will enter FUT packs at 12pm CT and all the TOTW 23 cards will be removed from packs.

The following list of TOTW 24 predictions includes stellar FUT cards which can definitely improve your own Ultimate Team. It has the likes of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Here are our predictions for TOTW 24. It includes the players’ expected new overall as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card.

First team

GK: Oliver Baumann 82 -> 84 -> 86 (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

: Lionel Messi 94 -> 95 -> 97 (Barcelona) ST: Robert Lewandowski 89 -> 90 -> 91 -> 94

Substitutes

GK: Aitor 79 -> 81 -> 83 (Levante)

Reserves