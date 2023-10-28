‘Feels like a maze’: Phasmophobia fans are torn over Maple Lodge Campsite’s Halloween update

The Oct. 26 Phasmophobia update brings a new iteration to the Maple Lodge Campsite map while still maintaining its core essence—just in time for Halloween.

The community had a somewhat mixed reaction to the changes, with players taking to an Oct. 26 Reddit thread to share their thoughts.

With the addition of wooden logs and a reception block making the map feel a bit more compact, one commenter says it “feels like a maze” after being used to the former open-plan layout, noting that they “despise” the changes.

Part of the challenge on the original map was that hunts were somewhat difficult—due to the lack of objects and buildings to hide behind, it was very difficult to break line of sight from the ghost, and players would often have to outrun or loop around them. Aside from these additions to the map’s layout, existing objects such as the campfire and tents have been shifted around, making for a new learning experience.

The new layout has one confused player feeling like they’re “lost in the backrooms”. Another commenter prefers the old campsite aesthetic, but agrees that the changes only enhance the gameplay to create a better experience.

Outside of the houses, the Prison, High School, and Sunny Meadows Mental Institution are the larger map options that ambitious investigators can tackle. The now-removed Asylum map as well as the High School can feel more like a chore than a challenge from the sheer amount of rooms to check out.

One player agrees that Kinetic Games has found the sweet spot, and “for once”, they’re content playing the map even if it was selected randomly—definitely more than the previous version, anyway.

Despite the mixed reception, the general consensus is that the update has opened up new gameplay opportunities—just in time for Halloween. The spooky season is the perfect time to boot up the game and hunt down some potion ingredients for the holiday event.

