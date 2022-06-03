FaZe Clan member Virus: ‘I don’t support any kind of LGBTQ or anything similar’

FaZe Clan member Talal “Virus” Almalki expressed in a now-deleted tweet that he does not “support any kind of LGBTQ or anything similar” after the organization he represents tweeted about Pride month.

Almalki quote tweeted FaZe’s tweet, which wished fans a happy Pride month and included an image of the FaZe logo in colors resembling the rainbow flag that is used by many LGBTQ supporters. Despite FaZe’s pro-LGBTQ stance, Almaki made his views clear.

“Just to clarify that I don’t support any kind of LGBTQ or anything similar even if ‘FaZe’ does,” Almaki said. “I’m a muslim.”

Screengrab via Kitzi

Almaki, who claims to be the first FaZe member from Saudi Arabia, has since deleted the tweet and made no further public comment. Almaki was introduced into the organization in December 2020 after winning the FaZe5 recruitment challenge.

A tweet calling for FaZe to release Almaki has surpassed 20,000 likes. FaZe has not publicly commented on the matter despite the organization’s Twitter account having tweeted numerous times since Almaki sent out his tweet.

Dot Esports has reached out to FaZe Clan for comment.