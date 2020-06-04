FaZe Clan co-owner Rain: “FaZe is treating me so f****** unfair”

One of the co-owners of FaZe Clan has publicly criticized the organization for treating him “unfairly” nearly a week after he was kicked from the FaZe house.

FaZe Rain revealed the team asked him to go to a facility in an attempt to help the content creator with mental health and alleged addiction issues. Rain said that he’d rather spend time with the team in the FaZe house in Los Angeles, which he was kicked from last month.

FaZe is treating me so fucking unfair



After everything I did for you? After letting you not pay me back for 5 years and let it slide? FUCK YOU



I’ve never been fucked over harder. NEVER. — FaZe Rain // Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) June 4, 2020

Rain said that he came back to the house because he wanted to be “happy” alongside the rest of the FaZe members. Banks, another FaZe owner, said the team suggested Rain be given his own space with a “private nurse” and “sober buddy.”

I’m not going to a facility I’ve told you a million times. You know exactly why we share the same reason. I came back to LA to try and be happy with you guys and this is what happens — FaZe Rain // Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) June 4, 2020

“To drag your friends after everything that’s happened is unfair and not the truth,” Banks said in response.

After this back and forth, Rain said he was told to visit a rehabilitation facility by Lee. Presumably, Rain is mentioning Lee Trink, another co-owner of FaZe Clan.

That’s what I SUGGESTED to Lee. I was told to go to a 30 day rehab facility acting like I’m a drug addict and can’t control myself. This isn’t against the members. Especially not you. I just posted a tweet about you 2 days ago to emphasize that to everyone. — FaZe Rain // Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) June 4, 2020

It’s known that Rain has struggled with mental health issues in the past. On Dec. 20, 2018, he checked himself into a hospital for experiencing suicidal thoughts. After he was kicked from the FaZe house in May, he said, “I have a disorder where I can’t accept love.”

I don’t want sympathy I wanna deal with this like a man and control my own fate. No one but me is responsible. FaZe just cares about me and I have a disorder where I can’t accept love. I’m truly so sorry. — FaZe Rain // Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) May 28, 2020

Rain later said that he was moving back to his hometown in Canada rather than staying put in Los Angeles.