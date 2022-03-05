The wait is finally over. After a long five years since Gran Turismo Sport, and an even more grueling nine years since Gran Turismo 6, drivers can grab their gloves and strap in behind the wheel again with the release of Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5. With its release comes new tracks, cars, and mountains to climb as drivers strive for greatness. And what better way to reach it than the “fastest” way possible?

Gran Turismo 7 has a wide array of speed demons to choose from and uses a credit system for purchasing vehicles. Unsurprisingly, the best of the best cost a pretty penny. So drivers who can accumulate the most capital can dominate the raceways. When you first start off, you have a workable pocket of credits. And as you continue to win and show your strength, you begin to forge your path and destiny to become the fastest on the track.

The list below primarily ranks cars by Brake Horsepower (BHP). Simply put, BHP is the engine power and determines the top speed and acceleration of the car. In the case of a tie, Performance Points (PP) were used as a tiebreaker.

With that said, here are some of the fastest cars in Gran Turismo 7 that players should consider when they’ve come up with the credits.

10) Jaguar VGT Roadster

Max power: 1,004 BHP

PP: 748.40

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 1400 kg (3,000 lbs)

Aspiration: Electric Vehicle (EV)

Displacement: N/A

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

Jaguar speed is one way to dominate the track. Coming in at a 1,004 BHP rating, the VGT Roadster was a uniquely created concept vehicle for the Vision Gran Turismo Project. This 4WD electric monster dominates the track with its speed and tough physical appearance. Players can purchase the VGT Roadster for the hefty price of 1 million credits.

9) Jaguar VGT Coupe

Max power: 1,004 BHP

PP: 750.81

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 1400 kg (~3,000 lbs)

Aspiration: Electric Vehicle (EV)

Displacement: N/A

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

Another Jaguar part of the Vision Project, the VGT coupe concept car comes in at No. 9 with its near-identical stats to its Roadster version. But the Coupe gets the slight edge over the Roadster with its two additional Performance Points (750.81 to the Roadster’s 748.40). It also has a beautiful sci-fi look that would turn most heads.

While there’s not much of a difference, the main choice between these two cars comes down to the driver’s aesthetic preferences with the slight physical differences between these two road titans. Players can also purchase this Jaguar VGT for 1 million credits.

8) SRT Tomahawk S VGT

Max power: 1,006 BHP

PP: 916.71

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 921 kg (~2,000 lbs)

Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated (NA)

Displacement: 7,000 cc

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

Just coming in over the Jaguars by two points of BHP, the Dodge SRT Tomahawk S soars into the ranks at No. 8 on this list. Another speedster part of the Vision Project, this American-made powerhouse burns the competition with its intimidating looks and whopping 7,000 cc engine responsible for its threatening speed on the track. Players can purchase the SRT Tomahawk S VGT for 1 million credits.

7) FXX K ‘14

Max power: 1,034 BHP

PP: 812.30

Drivetrain: MR

Weight: 1,165 kg (~2,550 lbs)

Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated (NA)

Displacement: 6,262 cc

Car Price: 3,600,000 credits

When people think of fast cars, the Ferrari name comes in near the top—and Gran Turismo 7 is here to back that up. The FXX K ‘14 comes in at No. 7 on this list with its legendary name and top-tier performance. Boasting its near 6300 cc engine and 1,034 BHP, it shreds the competition and gives the player the chance and satisfaction of owning the Ferrari name. Players can purchase this beautiful gem for 3.6 million credits.

6) Porsche VGT

Max power: 1,098 BHP

PP: 809.46

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 1,390 kg (~3,000 lbs)

Aspiration: Electric Vehicle (EV).

Displacement: N/A

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

The Vision Gran Turismo Project headlines another titan, Porsche, a staple name within the automotive and racing industry. The German luxury and racing brand puts its hat in the ring as a contender to be the fastest car in Gran Turismo 7. Players can purchase this more conventional racing body for 1 million credits.

5) McClaren VGT

Max power: 1,134 BHP

PP: 989.88

Drivetrain: MR

Weight: 900 kg (~2,000 lbs)

Aspiration: Turbo (T)

Displacement: 3,998 cc

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

McClaren’s household name returns to the raceways of Gran Turismo and brings back a superstar of a car coming in at No. 5 on this list. The legendary McClaren VGT returns from Gran Turismo Sport and is here to wreak havoc on those who get in its way. Players can’t go wrong with the purchase of this stunning car for 1 million credits.

4) SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT

Max power: 1,449 BHP

PP: 1140.55

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 663 kg (~1,460 lbs)

Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated (NA)

Displacement: 7,000 cc

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

Dodge comes back at No. 4 with a huge jump in BHP and PP from the others on this list. The SRT Tomahawk GTS-R flaunts its acceleration with a 1,449 BHP rating and four-wheel drive. And its natural aspiration and 7,000 cubic capacity engine show the competition who really came to race. Players can purchase this absolute beast of a car for 1 million credits.

3) Bugatti VGT

Max power: 1,626 BHP

PP: 906.75

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 1,400 kg (~3000 lbs)

Aspiration: Turbo (T)

Displacement: 7,993 cc

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

When it comes to racing speed, Bugatti always puts on a master class. While this car isn’t at No. 1 on this list, the Bugatti VGT in Gran Turismo 7 blows its relatives out of the water and shouldn’t be underestimated on the track. This car has pure speed and looks like a monster. Players can purchase the Bugatti VGT for 1 million credits.

2) Jaguar VGT SV

Max power: 1,876 BHP

PP: 1035.59

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 1,400 kg (~3000 lbs)

Aspiration: Electric Vehicle (EV)

Displacement: N/A

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

The older sibling has come to play. The Jaguars on this list are all great cars. But the SV is almost twice as strong as the other models. The length and weight of this car help with its handling, but at the end of the day, pedal to the metal, right? It’s the speed that we’re looking for. Players can purchase this car for 1 million credits.

1) SRT Tomahawk X VGT

Max power: 2,586 BHP

PP: 1336.12

Drivetrain: 4WD

Weight: 749 kg (~1650 lbs)

Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated (NA)

Displacement: 7,000 cc

Car Price: 1,000,000 credits

Wow. Just wow. How do you really put it into words? Simply put, this absurdity of a car is the fastest in Gran Turismo 7. A near unimaginative 2,586 BHP combined with four-wheel drive and a 7000 cc engine, this Vision Project American concept car is going places fast—the fastest, actually. This car is the Eighth Wonder of the World. Players can purchase this true speed demon for 1 million credits.