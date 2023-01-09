Fans could get major Xbox game announcements later this month

It’s been a rough year for Xbox, with many noting that the developer wasn’t able to put out any first-party titles all throughout 2022. But that’s set to change this year with the planned release of games like Starfield and Redfall, both made by developers under the Xbox Game Studios brand. And it now looks like players might be getting more information about this year’s releases soon.

There is supposed to be some sort of live Xbox event before the end of this month, according to Insider Gaming. IG reports that the event will be called the “Xbox Developer_Direct,” and that it’s supposed to happen on Jan. 25 at 2pm CT. While there’s no indication of what will be shown, the site’s owner Tom Henderson has claimed he’s heard something similar about a live Xbox event.

With the handful of Xbox exclusives that are expected to release this year, there are a number of new games that the developers could show off. Starfield is likely all but a given, with it supposedly releasing sometime in the first six months of this year. Redfall will likely also get some time as it’s yet to get an official date for its scheduled release this year.

This was seemingly given further credence when VP of Xbox marketing Aaron Greenberg tweeted, “This should be a fun week, excited for the days to progress.” While not a confirmation, it does seem like Microsoft has something planned and Greenberg is giving us the smallest hint to be on our guard.

It seems important to note that Greenberg says this will be an exciting week, which may point to some kind of announcement in the coming days. While none of this is confirmed, it seems more likely that we’ll have some kind of announcement or event sooner rather than later.