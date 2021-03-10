Facepunch confirms “total loss” of data for multiple EU Rust servers following OVH data center fire

Facepunch, the developer behind popular multiplayer survival game Rust, has confirmed a fire that ravaged cloud computing company OVH’s Strasbourg data center this morning has resulted in the “total loss” of data on several European servers.

Earlier today, 25 of the game’s EU servers went down as the fire destroyed one DC and damaged another, leading to Facepunch warning there would likely be some serious loss of data.

This is where we find out how many OVH Cloud customers in that DC have DR plans that work 😬 could be some interesting legal aspects. pic.twitter.com/L06xQMdpWG — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) March 10, 2021

Facepunch first confirmed it was aware of the outage last night before saying the reason for Rust’s 25 server outage was due to the fire at the DC. OVH listed all of the damages and contacted affected parties that Facepunch was able to officially inform players of the loss.

“We’ve confirmed a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data center fire,” Facebunch said. “We’re now exploring replacing the affected servers. Data will be unable to be restored.”

According to the devs, only player progression will actually be lost, essentially resulting in a multi-server wipe, with no serious issues set to affect Rust as a whole.

For clarity: When we referred to "data" in prior Tweets today the data lost in question was only player progression on 25 servers. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

OVH confirmed no OVH employees, firefighters, or other responders were injured in the fire, and the fire was contained after several hours. One DC, titled SBG2 was completely destroyed, while a part of SBG1 was also damaged by the flames.

Update 7:20am

Fire is over. Firefighters continue to cool the buildings with the water.

We don’t have the access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won’t be restarted today. — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 10, 2021

“With our 15 data centers in Europe, our technical and commercial teams are fully invested to support our customers, implement solutions and mitigate the impact of the unavailability of our Strasbourg site,” OVH said. “Our mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality of services to support their online activities and we know how important this is to them.”

Since the fire was contained and OVH is now working on restoring and repairing its affected DCs, Facepunch has also been working to bring EU servers back online. You can view a full list of available servers on the PlayRust Twitter account or within the game client.