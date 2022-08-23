Extremely rare 1950s Nintendo playing cards end up beyond saving after opening

Collecting vintage cards is a hobby that has only grown more popular over the years, but one longtime collector seemingly managed to hit the jackpot.

Collector and owner of the blog Before Mario, Erik Voskuil, shared one of his latest finds and likely one of the rarest, acquiring not just one, but two sets of original Nintendo playing cards from the 1950s.

In a blog post, Voskuil shared his experience opening these 70-year-old cards and the excitement was instantly dampened after opening the box and removing the wrapper.

Voskuil found all the cards that had been pressed against one another for the greater part of a century had fused together becoming one “solid brick”. This can be seen in images shared in the post and later on social media.

After some pondering I decided I would open one of the two sealed 70 year old Nintendo card decks, so I could admire and document the images of Kyoto in the 1950s…



… to discover that all cards are completely stuck together, like a brick 😕 https://t.co/tvIl3dy6ko pic.twitter.com/j5W3nrOla9 — Beforemario (@beforemario) August 20, 2022

Sadly, the collector believes the cards will remain in this state despite suggestions as to how they could remedy the situation. While they might not be usable, the stunning box art still makes this item one impressive collector’s piece.

On the front of the packaging, you will find a glimpse at Nintendo’s home city of Kyoto beautifully illustrated and for these specific prints, all of the text on the box is written in English. The deck included 50 unique images featuring different aspects of Kyoto.

If you’re wanting to take a look at the impressive score in all of its glory you can check out the step-by-step opening process via Before Mario here.

You can also learn more about Nintendo’s history on the Before Mario website.