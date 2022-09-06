Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise is getting exciting news at Ubisoft Forward this week, Ubisoft has confirmed, following a spat of leaks for Heartland, The Division’s sequel, and more.

Ubisoft is finally getting ahead of the curve, confirming in a Sept. 6 post on Twitter that three games in The Division franchise would be getting new updates—and it will all be discussed at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event, starting Saturday, Sept. 10.

Agents, we'll see you at UbiForward on September 10 for updates on The Division 2, Heartland, and Resurgence!: https://t.co/zRDWwVGlKE https://t.co/OkSOdcvwU4 — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) September 5, 2022

So far, The Division 2, Heartland, and Resurgence are the only titles Ubisoft has shed a light on, with fans expecting bigger bombshells to drop during Ubisoft Forward.

We already know that The Division: Resurgence appears to be a mobile game, steering away from the usual AAA formula Tom Clancy’s games stick to.

The upcoming free-to-play title, The Division: Heartland, has been plagued with leaks throughout its development. Ubisoft recently let it slip the game was “coming soon” on their website, sending fans into a frenzy.

Previously, the title’s closed beta in May 2021 also suffered leaks.

Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft Forward starts Sept. 10 and will have several big-name games spilling the beans.