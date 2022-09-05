Ubisoft has accidentally listed the upcoming The Division Heartland title as “coming soon,” stirring up unrest amongst the gaming community.

Ubisoft Forward is close at hand, with exciting news and details regarding beloved titles, and upcoming games. The event is slated to start on Saturday, Sept. 10, but may have accidentally just started early, as Ubisoft listed the title’s release date as “coming soon.”

The leak has now been fixed, but the mess it’s made could not be contained. Unknown1Z1, a content creator, posted a screen recording of the website before it could be taken down.

The recording shed light on some of the features in The Division Heartland. The free-to-play PvEvP shooter will fit 45 players into a lobby, where players will complete Storm Operations against “a deadly squad of rogue agents.”

Players will get the option of playing as one of six characters with unique abilities and skills for any situation.

The Division Heartland has been in the works for quite some time, with closed beta leaks surfacing in May, 2021.

Image via Ubisoft

The release date has yet to be revealed, with Ubisoft keeping their cards close to their chest, all until they inevitably accidentally leak it.

While there’s not much information regarding this upcoming title, this information should keep fans satisfied as Ubisoft Forward approaches.