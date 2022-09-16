What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer

The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today.

Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.

Omega Strikers will receive its initial closed beta launch on PC via Steam, followed by a global mobile launch on iOS and Android. Players interested in joining the closed beta can obtain Steam keys through Twitch drops starting today. At some point in the future, Odyssey wants to bring the game to consoles, but there’s no definitive launch window for that at time of writing. The game will be free-to-play, but there are no loot boxes and the developers promised that those who make purchases will not have a competitive advantage over others.

Omega Strikers leans heavily toward an audience that creates and consumes content. Streamers and content creators who play the game will have a wealth of options at their disposal, including perks for verified creators and an upcoming Creator Versus event that will see teams made up of creators’ followers duking it out for supremacy. The winning creator will receive one percent of the game’s initial revenue, among other prizes.

Twitch drops for Omega Strikers‘ closed beta are live now.