During the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play, fans got a brand new look and a release date for the newest game in the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI.

The game was fairly vague up until the trailer released during the State of Play, and a press release has released a lot of new details about the game. From Eikons to an action-packed battle system, the next iteration of the Final Fantasy franchise is not likely to disappoint. Here is everything we know about Final Fantasy XVI so far.

What Final Fantasy XVI is about?

The newest trailer paints a better picture of what the game’s story will focus on, and producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida shed some more light on what players will experience.

“The latest trailer gives players a clearer picture of what actual gameplay will entail,” Yoshi-P said in a press release. “Namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game’s many Eikons (summons). Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action.”

The new trailer, titled “Dominance,” was showcased during the State of Play, and a lot of the Eikons were shown. Phoenix, Titan, Garuda, Ramuh, Shiva, Odin, Bahamut, and Ifrit were all named in the trailer, including their Dominants.

Dominants are the human forms of these Eikons. Titan’s Dominant Hugo Kupka and Garuda’s Dominant, Benedikta Harman were both shown in the newest trailer and were also included in the newest screenshots from Square Enix.

The main protagonist’s name is Clive Rosfield. He will wield the power of the Eikons in battle, and might even find himself in the middle of a clash between Eikons.

Final Fantasy XVI gameplay, development & release date

In the Dominance trailer, fans got a glimpse of the gameplay. Yoshi-P said the trailer gave players a peek at the battle system and the freedom it gives players but didn’t go into much detail about any more of what the battle system might entail. It seems players will be able to harness the power of the Eikons, but it isn’t clear how or when they’ll get those powers.

Yoshi-P has told players the game is nearing the end of development and now the game has a release date, he’s detailed exactly where they are in the development process.

“I’m happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push,” Yoshi-P said. “Until then, please stay tuned. We’ll do our best to not keep you waiting too long before our next update!”

The game is set to release in the summer of 2023, which means players will have to wait a year or more for the game to actually come out on PlayStation 5. It is also going to be a PS5 timed exclusive, meaning that the only medium to play the game on will be the PS5 console for a period of time before it releases to PC. It is unlikely the game will ever release on the PS4.

Players may get another update on the game and more during the next State of Play, which should take place in September. For now, the team is in the final stretch of development and will look forward to giving fans a seamless story-driven game to dig their teeth into.