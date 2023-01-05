Disney Dreamlight Valley is a magical world that’s waiting to be explored. From challenges to new places to visit, Gameloft continues to expand the game’s horizons.

As new content rolls out in the Valley, more characters also get introduced to the game. While working on friendship levels and completing certain quests, players are often required to work with cooking recipes.

Strawberry Pie has appeared as a requirement for players since the game’s release, but it usually shocks players that actually try to seek it out in the game. Though looking like a simple item to cook, players quickly realize that Strawberry Pie’s recipe is nowhere to be found in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Is there a way to make Strawberry Pie in the game? Check out the guide below for everything you need to know.

Does the Strawberry Pie recipe exist in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Strawberry Pie is still one of the undiscovered recipes according to the community-made recipe database. While it would be uncharacteristic of Gameloft to make Strawberry Pie a quest requirement before adding its recipe to the game, the recipe continues to haunts Valley residents’ dreams.

Strawberry Pie is either a hidden recipe in the Valley, or it will be added to the game in a later patch. Players have attempted completing the tasks that required a Strawberry Pie by supplementing it with a Red Fruit Pie, but that wasn’t a working solution.

If you receive a task that involves cooking a Strawberry Pie, you’ll need to skip it for the time being as its recipe remains a mystery for the moment. Though not being able to complete a quest that you set out to may sound discouraging, there are quite a few attractions around the Valley, and you should be able to find something else to do within minutes of looking around.