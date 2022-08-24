Everything included in Dead Island 2 Hell-A edition

Score yourself some extra goodies both inside and outside of the game.

Dead Island 2 has now been revealed and fans don’t have too long to wait before they finally get their chance to play the long-awaited sequel.

Thanks to Gamescom, we have a date for when the game will land—things are kicking things off on Feb. 3, 2023—and we have our first look at the different products available to pre-order. One of these is the “HELL-A” edition.

This version of the game won’t just get you a copy to play, but also a ton of items in-game and in real life.

For those curious, here is everything in Dead Island 2’s HELL-A edition.

Everything in the Dead Island 2 Hell-A edition

Image via Deep Silver

If you’re planning on going all out with your Dead Island 2 purchase then don’t look past the HELL-A edition. This product includes a ton of bonuses both for collecting and bringing more content to the game.

Here is everything you’ll get if you purchase this version of the game.

Unique Steelbook cover and Game Disc

Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass

Venice Beach travel map

Set of six Slayer Tarot Cards

Two Pin Badges

One Patch

Pulp weapon pack

Golden weapon pack

Of course, this bundle will cost more than the standard game, but you get quite a bit of value for your money. The HELL-A edition is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles. Pre-orders are now live so you can secure your bundle now, but the game won’t arrive until Feb. 3, 2023.