Everything included in Dead Island 2 Hell-A edition

Dead Island 2 has now been revealed and fans don’t have too long to wait before they finally get their chance to play the long-awaited sequel.
Thanks to Gamescom, we have a date for when the game will land—things are kicking things off on Feb. 3, 2023—and we have our first look at the different products available to pre-order. One of these is the “HELL-A” edition.
This version of the game won’t just get you a copy to play, but also a ton of items in-game and in real life.
For those curious, here is everything in Dead Island 2’s HELL-A edition.
Everything in the Dead Island 2 Hell-A edition
If you’re planning on going all out with your Dead Island 2 purchase then don’t look past the HELL-A edition. This product includes a ton of bonuses both for collecting and bringing more content to the game.
Here is everything you’ll get if you purchase this version of the game.
- Unique Steelbook cover and Game Disc
- Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass
- Venice Beach travel map
- Set of six Slayer Tarot Cards
- Two Pin Badges
- One Patch
- Pulp weapon pack
- Golden weapon pack
Of course, this bundle will cost more than the standard game, but you get quite a bit of value for your money. The HELL-A edition is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles. Pre-orders are now live so you can secure your bundle now, but the game won’t arrive until Feb. 3, 2023.