Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio’s upcoming game Stray has been hotly anticipated for months now. The game about exploring a desolate neon city as a stray cat has become one of the most wish-listed titles on Steam, so it’s clear that players are interested and ready to get their hands on this unique adventure.

While the game is receiving a digital release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam, Annapurna and merchandise store iam8bit have announced several physical items that players can purchase if they’d rather have a hardbound edition. Like many game special editions, Stray’s physical edition will include a variety of exclusive goods and collector’s items.

Here is everything included in all Stray physical editions.

Stray: iam8bit Exclusive Edition

Image via iam8bit

The Stray Exclusive Edition from iam8bit includes several one-of-a-kind items for fans. The entire package costs $44.99 and can be pre-ordered now, with shipping estimated to begin around the end of 2022. The Exclusive Edition includes a matte black sleeve for the game box with holographic full-cover art. The box contains a region-free copy of the game; fans can choose from PS4 or PS5. Also included are a 14.4-inch by 24-inch poster of Stray‘s initial announcement art, six “premium” cards depicting art and characters from the game, and a chenille fabric patch of the game’s titular stray cat.

Stray: Physical Edition

For those who prefer to have a physical copy of their games but aren’t interested in the extras included with the Exclusive Edition, Annapurna has opened pre-orders for standard copies of the game. These physical editions are only available for the PS5 version of the game and will not ship until Sept. 20, 2022, long after the game’s July 19 digital release date.

Stray vinyl soundtrack

Image via iam8bit

Fans who can’t get enough of Stray‘s music can also purchase a physical vinyl edition of its soundtrack through iam8bit. Like the cover of the Exclusive Edition, the soundtrack’s cover is holographic and includes an image of the feline main character created by artist Fernando Correa. The vinyl also comes with a Steam download card for the digital version of the soundtrack, so fans can download it on their mobile devices. This vinyl edition soundtrack will not ship until Q1 2023, according to iam8bit.

Stray releases on July 19, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.