Every skin debuting with Smite Patch 9.1

Hi-Rez Studios might be the undisputed king when it comes to cranking out quality skins.

Fourteen new Smite skins are on their way and will debut with Patch 9.1. Three of the new skins coming with 9.1 will be visual updates for the god Apollo. In Apollo’s previous form, he looked like somewhat of a cartoon character when in his base mode. The visual update makes him look much more in place alongside some of the newer, more visually impressive characters in Smite.

In addition to the Apollo update, the patch will include skins joining the game as part of the Dharmic Era event. This will be similar to the Odyssey events Smite has featured in the past. Every two weeks, a bundle will be released that costs 900 Gems and includes four items. Once the next bundle comes out two weeks later, the previous bundle’s price will increase to 1,200 Gems.

The first bundle will include Bone Wraith Kuklkan and Prototype 2.0 Charybdis, which you can see below. In addition, the first bundle will include a Cutesy Prototype avatar and a Bone Wraith loading screen.

This update will also see the debut of a new battle pass themed as the Hellfire Syndicate. Below, you can see all four Hellfire Syndicate skins, which include Crimson Kraken Poseidon, Miss Misery Nike, Devil Punk Da Ji, and Angel of Death Thanatos. The Hellfire Syndicate battle pass and the Dharmic Era event both kick off on Jan. 25.

Here’s every skin that will be featured as part of Smite Patch 9.1. You can check out the majority of them in-game on Jan. 25. Those that aren’t immediately available will be in the weeks that follow.

Crimson Kraken Poseidon

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Miss Misery Nike

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Devil Punk Da Ji

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Angel of Death Thanatos

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Honorable Hero Rama

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Prototype 2.0 Charybdis

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Bone Wraith Kukulkan

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Croaki Loki

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Space Scoundrel Danzaburou

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Corroded Colossus Atlas

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Grave Golem Geb

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Apollo Default

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Slickshot Apollo

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Apollo Mastery skins