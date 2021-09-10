Every skin coming with Smite Patch 8.9

Smite is back at it again with another batch of awesome skins.

Patch 8.9 will introduce nine new skins to Smite and feature the debut of a new battle pass.

Divine Deities!



Thanks for trying 8.9 in the PTS! We have taken a ton of useful information & feedback from this and added some Post-PTS Balance to the Update notes!



Check it out:



Starting Sept. 21, players will have nine new high-quality skins to choose from. Four of the new skins will debut as part of the new Cleanliness vs. Godliness battle pass. Iron Maid Bellona, Battle Mother Nu Wa, Deliverer Nemesis, and Deadly Dinner Discordia will all be introduced as part of the battle pass.

Two of the nine skins come as part of the Perilous Seas Odyssey. Prince of the Night Hou Yi and Sentai Mulan will both drop as part of the Odyssey. If you’ve played any Smite this month, you’ve probably already seen the Odyssey reward, Toon Mania Cthulhu. You can either buy all of the Odyssey items separate as they release for around 400 Gems or you can buy the entire Odyssey (including Toon Mania Cthulhu) for 8,000 Gems.

Of the three remaining skins coming with Patch 8.9, two will be in chests. Toxic Tide He Bo and Jurassic Slasher Cernunnos will be available in the Toxic Tide and Jurassic chests, respectively. The final of the nine skins is Krang Xing Tian, which players will be able to obtain for free through Prime Gaming.

Below you’ll find the official splash art for each of the new skins, as well as a tagline underneath indicating its source. For more information about Smite Patch 8.9, you can check out the official notes.

Here are all of the skins coming with Smite Patch 8.9.

Iron Maid Bellona

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Battle Mother Nu Wa

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Deliverer Nemesis

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Deadly Dinner Discordia

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Prince of the Night Hou Yi

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Sentai Mulan

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Toxic Tide He Bo

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Jurassic Slasher Cernunnos

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Krang Xing Tian