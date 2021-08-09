Every skin coming with Smite Patch 8.8, the Ceaseless Whirlpool update

Smite recently announced the next character set to join the battleground of the Gods, Charybdis.

Alongside Charybdis, Hi-Rez has revealed a plethora of skins that will be added to the game during the Ceaseless Whirlpool update.

One of the best things about Smite is the absolute stockpile of skins players have to choose from. You could probably ask anyone in the MOBA industry and they’d say Smite has some of the most unique skins in existence. The game recently, for example, did a battle pass partnership with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

The Stranger Things folks aren’t the only non-deities featured as skins in the game, either. If you sift far enough back in Smite’s skin catalog, you’ll find skins from Nickelodeon’s Avatar, as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Though all of these themed skins are neat, arguably the best skins in the game (and industry) are the brainchild of Smite’s art team. The Ceaseless Whirlpool update will introduce a ton of new skins spanning across a variety of Gods, including a new Unlimited Cthulhu skin, Toon Mania Cthulhu.

Here are all of the skins coming with Smite Patch 8.8. Below, you’ll find the official splash art for each of the newly revealed skins. At the bottom of the splash art, you’ll see a line detailing the source of each skin. Many of the new skins will join as early as Aug. 10 through the Court of Midnight event. Most will likely be added on Aug. 24 with Charybdis and when the majority of Patch 8.8 is set to roll out.

Polar Beast Ravana

Image via Hi-Rez studios

Confectionary Khepri

Solar Navi-Gator Sobek

Whirling Waters Charybdis

Ascended Charybdis

Charybdis Masteries

Mystic Magus Ra

Kero Kero Danzaburou

Toon Mania Cthulhu

Neith’s Biggest Fan Zhong Kui

Valhalla Vice Heimdallr

Classic Bacchus

Dragonic Devastator Thanatos

Sakura Android Neith

Malworm Jormungandr