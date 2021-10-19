Every skin available through Smite’s Halloween event, the Reaping

Smite fans can currently snag a ton of fresh skins through Smite’s Halloween-themed event, the Reaping.
What is unique about the Reaping event is the way in which skins are obtained. To earn certain skins, you’ll need to acquire a number of pumpkins. You unlock pumpkins by buying other skins from the Reaping event or purchasing the Halloween chest.
Right now you can purchase Omniscient Oracle Zeus, Crimson Steel Ares, and Wiseguy Cupid all at 450 Gems each. If you bought all three of those skins you’d get three pumpkins. Once you acquire three pumpkins, you’ll unlock Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi. To obtain Screamy Chibi Izanami, you’d need six pumpkins.
If all this RNG-heavy pumpkin business has you put off, you can purchase the entire bundle as a whole. For 2,310 Gems you’ll get Screamy Chibi Izanami, Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi, Cybershadow Merlin, Omniscient Oracle Zeus, Wiseguy Cupid, Crimson Steel Ares, and Deadly Doll Cliodhna. Completing all of the event quests will unlock Beast Seer Artio for free.
If you wanted to buy the entire Reaping bundle and had no Gems, you’d need to purchase the 2,500 Gem bundle for $34.99. Below you’ll find each of the new skins alongside their official splash art.