Every skin available through Smite’s Halloween event, the Reaping

Smite fans can currently snag a ton of fresh skins through Smite’s Halloween-themed event, the Reaping.

What is unique about the Reaping event is the way in which skins are obtained. To earn certain skins, you’ll need to acquire a number of pumpkins. You unlock pumpkins by buying other skins from the Reaping event or purchasing the Halloween chest.

It happens every October… And now, it has returned!



The Reaping is once again upon us, and those who follow Cliodhna have taken action! pic.twitter.com/sYqmfshMSg — SMITE (@SMITEGame) October 19, 2021

Right now you can purchase Omniscient Oracle Zeus, Crimson Steel Ares, and Wiseguy Cupid all at 450 Gems each. If you bought all three of those skins you’d get three pumpkins. Once you acquire three pumpkins, you’ll unlock Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi. To obtain Screamy Chibi Izanami, you’d need six pumpkins.

If all this RNG-heavy pumpkin business has you put off, you can purchase the entire bundle as a whole. For 2,310 Gems you’ll get Screamy Chibi Izanami, Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi, Cybershadow Merlin, Omniscient Oracle Zeus, Wiseguy Cupid, Crimson Steel Ares, and Deadly Doll Cliodhna. Completing all of the event quests will unlock Beast Seer Artio for free.

If you wanted to buy the entire Reaping bundle and had no Gems, you’d need to purchase the 2,500 Gem bundle for $34.99. Below you’ll find each of the new skins alongside their official splash art.

Beast Seer Artio

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Crimson Steel Ares

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Wise Guy Cupid

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Omniscient Oracle Zeus

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Screamy Chibi Izanami

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Cybershadow Merlin

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Deadly Doll Cliodhna