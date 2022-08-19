Every color and costume in Kirby’s Dream Buffet and how to unlock them

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a fairly simple game that combines the food-hungry cuteness of the young Star Warrior with the chaotic mini-games of Fall Guys. While the game on its surface revolves around eating the most strawberries to become the most overweight Kirby, there are many rewards and collectibles to unlock for completionists out there. And the most desirable of all are the skins.

You’ve probably noticed that not every Kirby that’s rolling around in syrup and breaking graham cracker walls is plain pink. That’s because there is a pretty large number of skins and costumes you can unlock in Kirby’s Dream Buffet that allows you to customize your Kirby in a variety of ways.

How to get more skins in Kirby’s Dream Buffet

To get new skins in Kirby’s Dream Buffet, you’ll need to level up fairly consistently. There are a total of 135 Gourmet Ranks to level up to, with different rewards on each one. These range from new outfits to colors for Kirby, and even some extra mini-games along the way.

From the main hub, you can head left to the Rewards menu to see all the rewards you’ve unlocked so far and how many you have left to go. Even if you have a lot left to unlock, the path ahead isn’t too daunting.

The unlock requirements are nice and easy, and you don’t need to complete specific objectives like in other games such as Fall Guys. Instead, it’s a simple matter of reaching the next Gourmet Rank level.

Screengrab via Nintendo

How to level up in Kirby’s Dream Buffet

After every match, you will receive some XP. How well you performed in the gluttonous race will decide just how much XP you gain. Every time you reach a new level, you’ll be shown the new items you unlocked.

In the early stages, each level only takes a few thousand XP to reach. This means new players rank up fast. As you continue to level up, however, it will take a bit more XP to keep leveling up.

What is the hardest skin to get in Kirby’s Dream Buffet?

Since each level starts to take more and more XP to reach, the hardest skins to get in Kirby’s Dream Buffet are the ones you unlock at the highest levels.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Here are all the costumes:

Whipped Cream – Rank two

Bandana Waddle Dee – Rank five

Kirby Burger – Rank eight

Car Mouth Cake – Rank 12

King Dedede – Rank 21

Meta Knight – Rank 24

Elfilin – Rank 30

Rick – Rank 35

Kine – Rank 37

Coo – Rank 39

Waddle Doo – Rank 45

Chef Kawasaki – Rank 53

Marx – Rank 57

Adeleine and Ribbon – Rank 62

Gooey – Rank 68

Chuchu – Rank 71

Daroach – Rank 75

Magolor – Rank 79

Taranza – Rank 83

Susie – Rank 88

Francisca – Rank 91

Flamberge – Rank 93

Zan Partizanne – Rank 95

Morpho Knight – Rank 99

And here are all the colors:

Kirby Pink, Keeby Yellow, Ice Blue, Tea Green – Rank one

Fire Red – Rank three

Dee Orange – Rank six

Burger Brown – Rank nine

Driving Sky – Rank 13

Strawberry – Rank 15

Dedede Blue – Rank 22

Meta Navy – Rank 25

Chocolate – Rank 27

Elfilin Peacock – Rank 31

Rick Cream – Rank 36

Kine Aqua – Rank 38

Coo Purple – Rank 40

Mint Chocolate – Rank 43

Doo Ketchup – Rank 46

Kawasaki Sunset – Rank 54

Marx Lilac – Rank 58

Adeleine Peach – Rank 63

Grape – Rank 65

Gooey Cobalt – Rank 69

Chuchu Rosy – Rank 72

Daroach Gray – Rank 76

Magolor Umber – Rank 80

Taranza Chestnut – Rank 84

Susie White – Rank 89

Francisca Frost – Rank 92

Flamberge Scarlet – Rank 94

Zan Lightning – Rank 96

Morpho Midnight – Rank 100

Kiwi – Rank 104

Pumpkin – Rank 108

Custard Pudding – Rank 112

Cherry – Rank 116

Citrus – Rank 120

Orange – Rank 124

Shadow – Rank 128

Retro Tone – Rank 133

As you can see, there are many colors and cosmetics to unlock, allowing for an almost endless assortment of mix-and-match looks. You can show off your skills by wearing skins and colors from the highest levels or stick with your favorite looks to stand out from the crowd.

In Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the skins have no impact on your performance. They don’t make you faster, heavier, or stronger. Instead, the cosmetics are solely to make you look unique. While the matches can get competitive, there’s no denying that this game is all about having fun and getting large.