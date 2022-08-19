Every color and costume in Kirby’s Dream Buffet and how to unlock them

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a fairly simple game that combines the food-hungry cuteness of the young Star Warrior with the chaotic mini-games of Fall Guys. While the game on its surface revolves around eating the most strawberries to become the most overweight Kirby, there are many rewards and collectibles to unlock for completionists out there. And the most desirable of all are the skins.
You’ve probably noticed that not every Kirby that’s rolling around in syrup and breaking graham cracker walls is plain pink. That’s because there is a pretty large number of skins and costumes you can unlock in Kirby’s Dream Buffet that allows you to customize your Kirby in a variety of ways.
How to get more skins in Kirby’s Dream Buffet
To get new skins in Kirby’s Dream Buffet, you’ll need to level up fairly consistently. There are a total of 135 Gourmet Ranks to level up to, with different rewards on each one. These range from new outfits to colors for Kirby, and even some extra mini-games along the way.
From the main hub, you can head left to the Rewards menu to see all the rewards you’ve unlocked so far and how many you have left to go. Even if you have a lot left to unlock, the path ahead isn’t too daunting.
The unlock requirements are nice and easy, and you don’t need to complete specific objectives like in other games such as Fall Guys. Instead, it’s a simple matter of reaching the next Gourmet Rank level.
How to level up in Kirby’s Dream Buffet
After every match, you will receive some XP. How well you performed in the gluttonous race will decide just how much XP you gain. Every time you reach a new level, you’ll be shown the new items you unlocked.
In the early stages, each level only takes a few thousand XP to reach. This means new players rank up fast. As you continue to level up, however, it will take a bit more XP to keep leveling up.
What is the hardest skin to get in Kirby’s Dream Buffet?
Since each level starts to take more and more XP to reach, the hardest skins to get in Kirby’s Dream Buffet are the ones you unlock at the highest levels.
Here are all the costumes:
- Whipped Cream – Rank two
- Bandana Waddle Dee – Rank five
- Kirby Burger – Rank eight
- Car Mouth Cake – Rank 12
- King Dedede – Rank 21
- Meta Knight – Rank 24
- Elfilin – Rank 30
- Rick – Rank 35
- Kine – Rank 37
- Coo – Rank 39
- Waddle Doo – Rank 45
- Chef Kawasaki – Rank 53
- Marx – Rank 57
- Adeleine and Ribbon – Rank 62
- Gooey – Rank 68
- Chuchu – Rank 71
- Daroach – Rank 75
- Magolor – Rank 79
- Taranza – Rank 83
- Susie – Rank 88
- Francisca – Rank 91
- Flamberge – Rank 93
- Zan Partizanne – Rank 95
- Morpho Knight – Rank 99
And here are all the colors:
- Kirby Pink, Keeby Yellow, Ice Blue, Tea Green – Rank one
- Fire Red – Rank three
- Dee Orange – Rank six
- Burger Brown – Rank nine
- Driving Sky – Rank 13
- Strawberry – Rank 15
- Dedede Blue – Rank 22
- Meta Navy – Rank 25
- Chocolate – Rank 27
- Elfilin Peacock – Rank 31
- Rick Cream – Rank 36
- Kine Aqua – Rank 38
- Coo Purple – Rank 40
- Mint Chocolate – Rank 43
- Doo Ketchup – Rank 46
- Kawasaki Sunset – Rank 54
- Marx Lilac – Rank 58
- Adeleine Peach – Rank 63
- Grape – Rank 65
- Gooey Cobalt – Rank 69
- Chuchu Rosy – Rank 72
- Daroach Gray – Rank 76
- Magolor Umber – Rank 80
- Taranza Chestnut – Rank 84
- Susie White – Rank 89
- Francisca Frost – Rank 92
- Flamberge Scarlet – Rank 94
- Zan Lightning – Rank 96
- Morpho Midnight – Rank 100
- Kiwi – Rank 104
- Pumpkin – Rank 108
- Custard Pudding – Rank 112
- Cherry – Rank 116
- Citrus – Rank 120
- Orange – Rank 124
- Shadow – Rank 128
- Retro Tone – Rank 133
As you can see, there are many colors and cosmetics to unlock, allowing for an almost endless assortment of mix-and-match looks. You can show off your skills by wearing skins and colors from the highest levels or stick with your favorite looks to stand out from the crowd.
In Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the skins have no impact on your performance. They don’t make you faster, heavier, or stronger. Instead, the cosmetics are solely to make you look unique. While the matches can get competitive, there’s no denying that this game is all about having fun and getting large.