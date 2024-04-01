ESPN commentator hints at College Football 25 release window

We already knew a general time frame for the College Football 25 release date, but ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit narrowed that date down even more.

“I think it comes out in July,” Herbstreit told told former NFL player and current ESPN host Pat McAfee when discussing College Football 25. Electronic Arts previously confirmed College Football 25 would be released during the summer of 2024, with a full reveal coming in May. However, the devs didn’t officially reveal which month of the summer the title would launch. A potential July release would mean the new series entry would hit shelves an entire month before the official college football season starts on Aug. 24.

College Football 25 is almost here. Image via EA

Herbstreit also revealed that College Football 25 features multiple different broadcast teams. Herbstreit’s commentary partner, Chris Fowler, previously confirmed he is one of the official voices in the upcoming title. Reece Davis and Desmond Howard both announced that they will be featured as well, meaning there will potentially be College Gameday pre-game show segments. It’s unclear what other commentators would be used for either play-by-play or color commentary duties.

On March 4, EA announced that 10,000 athletes agreed to the deal of $600 and a free copy of College Football 25 to have their name and likeness in the title. Additionally, all 134 FBS schools will be in the upcoming sports simulation title, as EA has made sure to leave no stone unturned. As for what’s next, the devs did not announce when the full reveal will be in May. But at least fans now have a better idea of when the long-awaited college football game releases worldwide.

